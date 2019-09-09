Don't miss
Brockport Lions Club holds Annual Family Barbecue
By Admin on September 9, 2019
The Brockport Lions Club held its Annual Family Chicken Barbecue at the Vets Club. Lion Walt Windus (right) received the Robert J. Uplinger Award for Outstanding Service. Lion Walt has been a very active member since he joined and has headed up projects including building wheelchair ramps. Lion Brian Ingraham (at left below) received the Melvin Jones Award. Lion Brian has headed up the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive in the area for the last several years.
Provided photos