Fourth annual Pork For Patriots benefits veterans

Pork for Patriots, founded by U.S. Army veteran Paul McCracken and his family, benefits local non-profits committed to helping Rochester area veterans. This year’s benefactors are the Rochester American Warrior Hockey League and Blue Star Mothers NY8 local Rochester chapter.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, September 28, at McCracken Farms, 701 White Road in Sweden. General admission begins at 4 p.m.; a VIP Wine/Brew Walk, hosted by A Gust of Sun Winery starts at 3 p.m. The event includes live music from Shotgunn Wedding, Paul Cummings and a surprise band from Camp Roc Star and a pig roast from 58 BBQ and Brew. Also, professional fireworks from Young Explosives, raffles, and more.

These local, outstanding veterans will be honored in a 4 p.m ceremony: Medal of Honor Recipient Gary Beikirch, the late Staff Sgt. Nicholas J. Reid (his parents will accept his award), Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter and Julie Highland Pruss and John Pruss.

General admission tickets are $25 per person pre-sale or $40 VIP via https://porkforpatriots.com/or at area Wegmans. Tickets will also be available at the door for an increased fee.

