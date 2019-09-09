Home   >   News   >   Sweden Town Court applies for Justice Court Assistance Program funds

By on September 9, 2019

The Sweden Town Court is applying for a Justice Court Assistance Program grant to purchase new office furniture for the two court clerks. The $3,600 application was approved by the Sweden Town Board at its August 27 meeting.

The Sweden Town Court has been successful with JCAP applications in the past, receiving funding for computers and office equipment, court room renovations and records preservation.

