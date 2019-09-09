Town of Sweden celebrates “Harvest Fest” on September 21

On Saturday, September 21, the Town of Sweden Harvest Fest will take place at the Farmers’ Museum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The park is adjacent to the Lakeview Cemetery and accessible at the cemetery entrance, 4988 Lake Road.

The event is a colorful array of displays, demonstrations, and entertainment, in the meadow near the historic red barn. The gambrel roof barn was built about 1890 to 1900.

Food and beverage will be on sale by the Brockport Lions Club and baked foods will be provided by the Sweden Senior Association, Inc. Music will be offered by the new ensemble “She Sings” and free wagon rides will be available throughout the day.

Hand crafts and farm machinery will be displayed and vendors will offer crafts, gifts, and produce. Returning from last year: The Corn Sheller, Spinning Wool, Weaving, Quilting, Rug Hooking, Bird Carving, Calligraphy, Tractors, Thrashing Machine, Blacksmith, Log Cutting, and a Hit and Miss Machine.

Chickens, alpacas, and a steer will be displayed and games for children are to be offered by the Brockport Seymour Library.

A “Kiss the Cow Contest” will be a new feature at this year’s festival. There are four candidates who will be looking for donations to be placed in milk bottles at three locations: Sweden Town Hall, Brockport Village Hall and the Sweden-Clarkson Community Center. The winning candidate is the one with the most donations and will have the privilege to give their donations to the charity of their choice before they kiss the cow (which is really going to be a steer named Red Barron). All the runners-up donations will be given to the Sweden Farmers Museum.

The festival started in 2006, was not held in 2016 and 2017, and returned again last year. This year’s organizing committee members are: Marie Bell, Marion Dilger, Kathy Goetz, Don Grentzinger, Chris Hunt, Lori Skoog, Susan Smith and Jim Weinkuf.

