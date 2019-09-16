Don't miss
- “Instant Relatives” on display at Newman Riga LibraryPosted 3 hours ago
- Public Visioning Workshop #2 planned for Hilton’s new Comprehensive PlanPosted 3 hours ago
- Fine Art Show coming to Morgan Manning House September 28-29Posted 3 hours ago
- Fourth annual Pork For Patriots benefits veteransPosted 1 week ago
- Lake Ontario levels continue to decline as outflows reducedPosted 2 weeks ago
Hilton Baptist Church celebrates “Rally Day”
By Admin on September 16, 2019
Hilton Baptist Church celebrated “Rally Day” with a Puzzle Piece Adventure. This inter-generational activity had the children answering Biblical trivia questions to earn puzzle pieces. The group then worked together to create a Noah’s Ark puzzle. Ice cream sundaes rounded out the fun festivities.
Provided photo