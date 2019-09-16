Home   >   News   >   Hilton Baptist Church celebrates “Rally Day”

Hilton Baptist Church celebrates “Rally Day”

By on September 16, 2019

 

HBC Rally ann bob taber duncanHilton Baptist Church celebrated “Rally Day” with a Puzzle Piece Adventure. This inter-generational activity had the children answering Biblical trivia questions to earn puzzle pieces. The group then worked together to create a Noah’s Ark puzzle. Ice cream sundaes rounded out the fun festivities.

Provided photo