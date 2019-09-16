Don't miss
“Instant Relatives” on display at Newman Riga Library
By Admin on September 16, 2019
Whether they are your own relatives or just random strangers, celluloids, photo cards, daguerreotypes, and photo jewelry are interesting because of their beauty and historic value. If they truly are your own family members, they give a “face” to your genealogical materials, says Mr. William Nolan, curator of the “Instant Relatives” display at the Newman Riga Library, 1 South Main Street, Churchville. All are welcome to stop in and see these interesting and thought-provoking items. For information, call the library at 293-2009.
Provided photo