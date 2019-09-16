Home   >   News   >   Scenes from the Churchville Lions Country Fair – August 17 & 18, 2019

By on September 16, 2019
Horse & Buggy

The Churchville Lions Country Fair was held August 17 and 18. Despite the changing weather, there was a beautiful rainbow. Saturday morning opened with the Parade down Main Street to the fair grounds. There were many food and craft vendors, kids games, silent auctions, pony rides, petting zoo, fire department demonstrations, pancake breakfast, chicken barbecue, clambake and live entertainment featuring Gone Fishin, Allegro, Riding Shotgun and Johnny Bauer followed by fireworks on Saturday night.

Provided photos

More photos at westsidenewsny.com.

Churchville Lion Club Float

Tractores Tractors & More Tractors

Roaming Cow

Petting Small Birds

Black Creek Carvings

Riding Shotgun Band

Nick the Lion

Leos selling Water & PopFace & Hand Painting

Bounce House

Baby Lamas

Auction Booth