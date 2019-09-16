Scenes from the Churchville Lions Country Fair – August 17 & 18, 2019

The Churchville Lions Country Fair was held August 17 and 18. Despite the changing weather, there was a beautiful rainbow. Saturday morning opened with the Parade down Main Street to the fair grounds. There were many food and craft vendors, kids games, silent auctions, pony rides, petting zoo, fire department demonstrations, pancake breakfast, chicken barbecue, clambake and live entertainment featuring Gone Fishin, Allegro, Riding Shotgun and Johnny Bauer followed by fireworks on Saturday night.

Provided photos

More photos at westsidenewsny.com.