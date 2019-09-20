Home   >   News   >   Rochester Recreation Festival

Rochester Recreation Festival

By on September 20, 2019
Maria Holley, Briella Visca, and Luke Pettinato playing volleyball.

Rochester Recreation Festival held in Spencerport September 14.

Photos by Karen Fien

Mike Cliff shows off his rock climbing skills at the Roc Ventures climbing wall.

Will Barker demonstrates sled pushing with De’Anthony Smith-Armstrong (sitting) at the Dunamis fitness challenge and yard sports zone.

Cameron Fien and Chloe Caruso tried out the tire flipping event.

