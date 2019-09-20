Don't miss
- It’s a Vampire Weekend at GCV&MPosted 7 hours ago
- Women’s Spiritual Spa Day to focus on theme of compassionPosted 7 hours ago
- “Instant Relatives” on display at Newman Riga LibraryPosted 5 days ago
- Public Visioning Workshop #2 planned for Hilton’s new Comprehensive PlanPosted 5 days ago
- Fine Art Show coming to Morgan Manning House September 28-29Posted 5 days ago
- Fourth annual Pork For Patriots benefits veteransPosted 2 weeks ago
- Lake Ontario levels continue to decline as outflows reducedPosted 3 weeks ago
Rochester Recreation Festival
By Admin on September 20, 2019
Rochester Recreation Festival held in Spencerport September 14.
Photos by Karen Fien