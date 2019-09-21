- It’s a Vampire Weekend at GCV&MPosted 1 day ago
- Women’s Spiritual Spa Day to focus on theme of compassionPosted 1 day ago
- “Instant Relatives” on display at Newman Riga LibraryPosted 6 days ago
- Public Visioning Workshop #2 planned for Hilton’s new Comprehensive PlanPosted 6 days ago
- Fine Art Show coming to Morgan Manning House September 28-29Posted 6 days ago
- Fourth annual Pork For Patriots benefits veteransPosted 2 weeks ago
- Lake Ontario levels continue to decline as outflows reducedPosted 3 weeks ago
Duffy becomes member of CCC100
Bob Duffy, IOM, President and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, was recently welcomed as one of 14 new executives to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Committee of 100 (CCC100). Members of this committee advise the U.S. Chamber’s board of directors, enhance lobbying and coalition work, recommend programming, and strengthen outreach to the business and chamber communities.
“The CCC100 has a long-standing reputation as one of the most prestigious appointments in the chamber community,” said Sara Armstrong, Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.
Provided information and photo