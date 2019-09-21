Duffy becomes member of CCC100

Bob Duffy, IOM, President and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, was recently welcomed as one of 14 new executives to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Committee of 100 (CCC100). Members of this committee advise the U.S. Chamber’s board of directors, enhance lobbying and coalition work, recommend programming, and strengthen outreach to the business and chamber communities.

“The CCC100 has a long-standing reputation as one of the most prestigious appointments in the chamber community,” said Sara Armstrong, Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.

Provided information and photo