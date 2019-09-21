Don't miss
Great Lakes Classic Cars makes donation
By Admin on September 21, 2019
Great Lakes Classic Cars, with the collaboration of the Village of Hilton, Foster’s Restaurant, Bozza Pasta, Pontillo’s of Hilton, as well as our other partnering businesses in Upton Square, has raised and donated $2,500 to the Golisano Children’s Hospital from four Cruise Night Events held at their location.
Provided photos