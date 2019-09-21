Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Walk to be held in Greece

Greece Police Chief Patrick Phelan was sworn in as President of the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police in July. During his acceptance speech, Chief Phelan shared that his platform for his time of service would be helping Police Officers and their families through the tragedies of suicide.

In 2019 to date there have been 142 suicides in Law Enforcement. Blue H.E.L.P. (Honor, Educated, Support, Prevent) is dedicated to honoring the service of Law Enforcement Officers who died by suicide. According to bluehelp.org, their mission is to “reduce mental health stigma through education, advocate for benefits for those suffering from post-traumatic stress, acknowledge the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers we lost to suicide, assist officers in their search for healing, and to bring awareness to suicide and mental health issues.”

Blue H.E.L.P. organizes a walk every September to raise awareness of Law Enforcement suicide. Proceeds from the walk fund care packages for families and departments after a suicide, grief camps, training, and other costs associated with awareness and prevention.

The Town of Greece will serve as the New York State 2019 Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Walk location. International Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day is Saturday, September 28. Those wishing to participate may register for the walk as an individual, team, or virtual fundraiser at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/classification/251349/. Three winners who raise at least $1,000 will be chosen to escort the family of an officer lost to suicide to Washington, D.C. in May of 2020.

The walk will be held Saturday, September 28, at 10 a.m. at the Greece Town Hall Campus. Check-in/registration begins at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 10 a.m. and will end at 1:30 p.m. This event is not timed and no number bibs will be provided. If you are unable to participate but wish to donate, there is a section to do so on the webpage. The goal is to raise $5,000, which will be donated to Blue H.E.L.P.

Before the walk, a ceremony will be held at the Greece Police Headquarters at 9 a.m. to unveil a new monument and announce a fundraising effort to support Chief Phelan’s mission and help fellow law enforcement officers. All proceeds collected will support Blue H.E.L.P.

