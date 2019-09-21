Spencerport church donates $2,000 to Hurricane Dorian Relief

Thanks to a supportive community, beautiful weather, and active volunteers, the Spencerport United Methodist Church at 30 Amity Street will be sending $2,000 to aid the victims of Hurricane Dorian.

Many shoppers attended the church rummage sale on September 13 and 14, purchasing items and generously leaving money in donation jars at the cash registers.

Half of the proceeds from sales and 100 percent of cash donations collected on those two days will be sent through the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to alleviating human suffering around the globe. Its goal is to assist the most vulnerable persons affected by crisis or chronic need without regard to their race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation. The money donated will enable people to begin the overwhelming job of cleaning up after this devastating hurricane. All of the donations received by UMCOR go directly to hurricane relief efforts.

Pastor Jack Laskowski says, “I am overwhelmed by the amount of support we received, both in the items given to sell and in the response from the community. What a blessing it is to donate this money at this time for this great need.”

Provided information and photo