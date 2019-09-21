- It’s a Vampire Weekend at GCV&MPosted 1 day ago
Sweden Planning Building Department recommends several code changes
At a Sweden Town Board workshop in August, the planning and building department recommended about a dozen small changes to the Sweden Town Code. Among the recommendations were: allowing two time extensions to building permits; increasing the size of sheds that need a building permit; eliminating the plumbers’ test; creating a vacant building registry; adding a few definitions; allowing some parking to be land banked and reworking the Home Occupation law.
The Town Board weighed in on the recommendations and the department is now working on modifications. The Town Board will likely call a public hearing on the proposed changes before the end of the year with the goal of having the changes in place in 2020.
Provided information