Town of Bergen invites community to park pavilion ribbon cutting

The Town of Bergen will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, September 28 at 12:30 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the Robins Brook Park pavilion. Senator Michael Ranzenhofer, the sponsor of the $125,000 SAM grant that made the pavilion possible, is planning to attend the ceremony.

“Bergen is grateful for Senator Ranzenhofer’s support of our park project,” said Supervisor Ernest Haywood. “The pavilion is a terrific place for any outdoor event where a little protection from the sun or sprinkles is needed.”

The SAM grant also funded a Parks Master Plan which provides for the orderly development of future park amenities, improved hiking trails, parking, signage and fencing.

“I am very happy that the funding I secured was put to good use and added such an asset to our community. Our public parks are vital assets and I am glad this pavilion will be adding to it. It is always great to see the enhancements of public parks and spaces,” said Senator Mike Ranzenhofer.

Bergen residents are encouraged to attend the ceremony, which will include light refreshments. The park is located at 7460 Route 262, Bergen.

Provided information