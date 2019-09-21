Town of Clarkson to hold pharmaceutical waste collection event

The Town of Clarkson will be holding a Community Mobile Pharmaceutical Waste Collection on Tuesday, October 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Clarkson Town Court Parking Lot, 3655 Lake Road North. No appointment required; just drive in and drop off.

Storing unused, unwanted or expired medicines can lead to accidental poisoning and drug abuse situations. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. Many people try to dispose of their medicines on their own by flushing them down the toilet, which can then end up contaminating our streams, rivers, and waterways.

This event provides the community with an opportunity to properly dispose of their pharmaceuticals, and help with the prevention of drug addictions, overdoses and contamination of waterways. Items that can be dropped off include pills and liquid medications, over-the-counter and prescription medications, ointments and creams, sprays, inhalers, empty prescription bottles, vials, pet medication, epipens and sharps.

Organizer Jackie Smith stated, “Over the last year and half the town has hosted a couple community initiatives. In May 2018 the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department came to the Town of Clarkson to host a talk around Senior Safety and Opioids, and in March of this year we offered Narcan training. We are proud to offer these programs to our community and connect residents to these services, right here in our own backyard. It is our hope that all residents from the surrounding towns and villages will take part in this community event.”

For information, contact Jackie Smith at jackie.smith@clarksonny.org.

Provided information