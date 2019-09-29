Grace Baptist hosting annual community outreach “Give-a-WAY”

For the past seven years, Jamie Paratore has been coordinating an annual community outreach event in Brockport to help people in the community with need. Paratore attended a similar event at her sister’s church in Pennsylvania and brought the idea back to her church, Grace Baptist in Brockport. Ever since, the church, with the help of Jamie and volunteers, has opened it’s gym giving away hundreds of donated items absolutely free to anyone in the community who has need.

“This event helps provide a place for people to donate items they no longer need at the same time as helping serve a need to people in the community,” Paratore said. The event started small in the first few years, but due to newspaper advertising, social media, and word of mouth, it has grown to serving over 100 non-church members each year.

On Saturday, October 5, the church will open it’s doors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a large array of donated items available free to anyone in the community. Items range from baby clothes, toys, books, household items, furniture and clothing for all ages and genders. Grace Baptist Church is located at 5220 Lake Road South, Brockport. For information, call 637-2470.

Provided information and photos