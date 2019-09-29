Hamlin landmark mural presented to the community

It was with great pride and excitement on Saturday, September 21, that Hamlin Town Supervisor Eric Peters, Recreation Director Anke Applebaum, and mural artist Justin Suarez, presented the new landmark mural, located on the highway garage building between Hamlin Town Hall and the Public Library, to the Hamlin community.

Community members were able to learn about the mural process and ask the artist questions about his spray paint technique. Suarez also brought along a Great Horned Owl from Wild Wings, the wild animal sanctuary at Mendon Ponds, where he often volunteers.

The presentation finalized the long process between the mural’s conception to its completion as a massive installation of contemporary art symbolic of Hamlin’s rural beauty and wildlife.

Two youth art assistants working together with Suarez, Erin Raimonds and Grace Gregoire, created stencils and spray-painted wooden geese as extensions of the mural. The geese were installed in the Town’s playground.

The mural project was made possible through a grant from the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts and the support of the Hamlin Lions Club.

Provided information and photos