Hamlin Libertarians holding Pizza Meet and Greet

Having gained official political party status, Hamlin Libertarians will be celebrating the 2018 success of the Libertarian Party of New York by holding a Libertarian Pizza Meet and Greet. It will be held on Monday, October 7, at the Hamlin Pizza Shack, 1721 Lake Road North, from 6 to 9 p.m. The public is welcome.

This is an opportunity to find out about the Libertarian Party and meet other Libertarians in and around Hamlin while enjoying pizza. Attendees will be able to meet the Libertarian candidates and ask them questions. Those wishing may sign up to be a member of the Hamlin (or their town’s) Libertarian Committee. Voter registration forms will also be available.

Provided information