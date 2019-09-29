Missing chicken barbecue sign

As they have done for several years, the Spencerport United Methodist Church, 30 Amity Street, placed a large sign in front of the church to advertise their chicken barbecue on September 28. This sign, which is in the shape of a chicken, recently disappeared. If anyone finds the sign or knows where it is, the church would appreciate its return. The sign has great sentimental, as well as useful value, since it was hand-made by one of their parishioners.

Provided photo