Orleans County Personnel Director completes County Government Institute

John C. Welch, Jr., Orleans County Director of Personnel and Self Insurance, was recently honored by the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) for graduating from the NYSAC County Government Institute. The ceremony was held at the NYSAC Fall Seminar in Sullivan County.

The County Government Institute educational program is a collaboration between NYSAC and Cornell University to provide training to county leaders. Curriculum includes required courses on building consensus, financial management, ethics, management, and the foundations of county government.

Welch graduated from Purdue University and has worked for Orleans County for nineteen years. The last thirteen years he has been the Director of Personnel and Self Insurance.

Empowering county leaders to engage in civil and constructive dialogue on the challenges they face, the County Government Institute serves as a platform throughout the state to meet and discuss the unique issues of county government.

“The County Government Institute has allowed me to be better informed with the issues that our County Departments and municipal partners are facing. This experience has allowed me to interact with our municipalities and county departments more effectively as we accomplish our goals together,” said Welch.

Provided information