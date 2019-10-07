Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers walking tour of Hilton

The Hilton-Parma Senior Center trip planned for Wednesday, October 30, will never leave Hilton. Participants will stroll village streets to learn the history and landmarks of days gone by. Learn facts and little-known history, and even share some memories as well.

The free tour departs on foot at 10:30 a.m. This is a Level 3 tour; on a 1-3 scale, 3 being a lot of walking. After completion of the tour, the group will meander over to the Arlington Restaurant for lunch (everyone pays their own). After lunch there will be some quiz questions to see how well participants absorbed the information they learned. Return time is approximately 1:30 p.m.

Register online at www.hprecreation.org and create a new account with the new Recreation software. Deadline for reservations is Friday, October 25. Call 392-9030 for further information.

Provided information