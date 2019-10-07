Midnight Madness returns to Brockport

The Brockport Merchants Association is sponsoring the annual downtown Midnight Madness Family Parade on Friday, October 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. Families, children, parents, friends and neighbors are encouraged to dress up in festive costumes and enjoy the fun parade walk in historic downtown Brockport. They will receive candy, coupons, or treats from merchants on Main and Market Streets.

Participants can line up on the south side of Market Street, beginning at Main Street down to the Brockport Fire Station. Mayor Margay Blackman and village board members will start off the parade.

There will also be the annual haunted house at the Fire Station, 38 Market Street. The event, set up, decoration, and refreshments are donated annually by The College at Brockport.

New this year will be a kids carved or decorated pumpkin display. Families are asked to drop off already carved or decorated pumpkins to Howard Hanna, 9 Main Street, between 4 and 5:30 p.m. They will then receive a “goody bag,” tea light and directions to place their pumpkin in one of 26 tree surrounds. All pumpkins are to be picked up by 9 p.m. The decorated and lit pumpkins will add festive light to the parade path.

There will be another new surprise, fun and entertaining, to be revealed the evening of the event.

