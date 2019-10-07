Don't miss
Town of Bergen celebrates completion of pavilion
By Admin on October 7, 2019
The Town of Bergen celebrated the completion of the Robins Brook Park pavilion on September 28. Participating in the ribbon cutting ceremony were (l to r): Engineer Paul Chatfield, Bergen Councilman Mark Anderson, Senator Michael Ranzenhofer, Bergen Town Clerk Michele Smith and Bergen Town Supervisor Ernie Haywood. Ranzenhofer sponsored the grant that made the pavilion and other park improvements possible.
Provided information and photo