Vendors sought for Churchville-Chili Arts and Crafts Show

The Churchville-Chili Saints Varsity Baseball Team is looking for vendors for their Arts and Crafts Show on Saturday, November 16 at the Churchville-Chili Middle School, 139 Fairbanks Road, Churchville.

The Arts and Crafts Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the school gym. Vendors can set up their booths beginning at 8 a.m. Booth rental starts at $35. For information, contact show coordinator Stephanie Keller at 585-281-5541 or stephkell71@aol.com, or varsity baseball coach Guy Puglia at 585-746-9320 or gpuglia@cccsd.org.

Proceeds from the event will support the baseball team’s program and their 2020 spring break trip to Disney.

Provided information