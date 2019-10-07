Veterans’ cemetery marker canvas begins in Sweden

Volunteers are now canvassing four cemeteries in the Town of Sweden in order to inventory veterans’ graves. Supervisor Kevin Johnson and Highway Superintendent Brian Ingraham distributed maps, aerial images, inventory sheets and instructions for plotting veterans’ graves to nearly 30 volunteers at a September 30 meeting. The four cemeteries being surveyed are High Street, Sweden Walker Road, West Sweden Road and County Line Road.

Data is due back to the Town by October 25. Veterans’ grave locations will be plotted on large maps and a database developed. Once the leaves fall from trees at Lakeview Cemetery, aerial photography will be conducted and the inventory canvass process repeated. The goal is to have all veterans’ graves recorded in time for the placement of flags Memorial Day 2020.

Many volunteers will be needed for the Lakeview Cemetery project. For those interested in helping (and not already signed up), call the Supervisor’s office at 637-7588 or email supervisor@townofsweden.org.

Provided information