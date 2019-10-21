Albion’s Densmore Road bridge reopens following significant repairs

The bridge carrying Densmore Road over the Erie Canal in the town of Albion re-opened October 15 following a six-month closure as part of an ongoing $11 million New York State Department of Transportation project to rehabilitate seven Erie Canal Truss Bridges across Orleans County.

Repairs included replacing the flooring system, low chords, gusset plates and truss members with high-strength galvanized steel to raise the legal weight limit on the bridge and provide continued safe access for residents, local farms and businesses in the area.

The bridge carrying Densmore Road over the Erie Canal was the second in a series of seven canal bridges to close for repair as part of this project.

