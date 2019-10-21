- Albion’s Densmore Road bridge reopens following significant repairsPosted 10 hours ago
- The Big Apple Crunch taking place October 25Posted 10 hours ago
- “A Show for Joe” to celebrate the life of Joe DadyPosted 1 week ago
- Free program for seniors with vision loss that can’t be correctedPosted 1 week ago
- Vendors sought for Churchville-Chili Arts and Crafts ShowPosted 2 weeks ago
- Awareness of Spotted Lanternfly vital to slowing spread of damaging insectPosted 2 weeks ago
- Free breast cancer screening eventsPosted 2 weeks ago
- A successful Harvest Fest day in photosPosted 3 weeks ago
- Spencerport’s 2019 Cartons for ChristmasPosted 3 weeks ago
- Hilton Apple Festival 2019Posted 3 weeks ago
Albion’s Densmore Road bridge reopens following significant repairs
The bridge carrying Densmore Road over the Erie Canal in the town of Albion re-opened October 15 following a six-month closure as part of an ongoing $11 million New York State Department of Transportation project to rehabilitate seven Erie Canal Truss Bridges across Orleans County.
Repairs included replacing the flooring system, low chords, gusset plates and truss members with high-strength galvanized steel to raise the legal weight limit on the bridge and provide continued safe access for residents, local farms and businesses in the area.
The bridge carrying Densmore Road over the Erie Canal was the second in a series of seven canal bridges to close for repair as part of this project.
Provided information and photo