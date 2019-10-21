Don't miss
Gates Chili Rotary Club welcomes new members
By Admin on October 21, 2019
Gates Chili Rotary Club President Bob Renehan (right) welcomes new members Warren Miller and Sharon Perry to the club.
Provided photo