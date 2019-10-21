Home   >   News   >   Lots to the Tots fundraising event to be held November 10

Tenth annual Lots to the Tots fundraising event will be held Sunday, November 10, 2 to 5 p.m., at Lake Shore County Club, 1165 Greenleaf Road, Rochester. The event includes a silent auction, raffles, local vendors, live music, appetizers, dessert, and much more. Lots to the Tots is proud to be an all volunteer organization that turned a small pile of gifts in 2010 into a tower of toys bringing many smiles locally for the holidays. Early bird tickets are $10 until October 31 with the donation of a new unwrapped toy. Tickets can be purchased at www.lotstothetots.com. For information, contact Christine Lemcke at 967-3905 or christine@lotstothetots.com.

