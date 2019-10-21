- Albion’s Densmore Road bridge reopens following significant repairsPosted 10 hours ago
Lots to the Tots fundraising event to be held November 10
Tenth annual Lots to the Tots fundraising event will be held Sunday, November 10, 2 to 5 p.m., at Lake Shore County Club, 1165 Greenleaf Road, Rochester. The event includes a silent auction, raffles, local vendors, live music, appetizers, dessert, and much more. Lots to the Tots is proud to be an all volunteer organization that turned a small pile of gifts in 2010 into a tower of toys bringing many smiles locally for the holidays. Early bird tickets are $10 until October 31 with the donation of a new unwrapped toy. Tickets can be purchased at www.lotstothetots.com. For information, contact Christine Lemcke at 967-3905 or christine@lotstothetots.com.
Provided photo