Spencerport Kiwanians serve dinner at Ronald McDonald House
Members of the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport recently served dinner to the guests who are staying at the Ronald McDonald Westmoreland House in Rochester. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, NY, Inc. provides a “home-away-from-home” to families while their children receive the medical care they need. They offer services at their Westmoreland House, the House Within the Hospital and the Ronald McDonald Family Room at the Golisano Children’s Hospital, and the Family Lounge at Rochester General Hospital. To volunteer or make a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities, call 442-5437. Members of the Kiwanis Club pictured are (l-r) Dan Halstead, Dominic Cottorone, Carol Nellis-Ewell, Maureen Halstead, Harry Ewell, Keith Ryan, Kristen Smith, and Meg Smith.
Provided photo