Winners chosen at the Hilton Apple Fest

The Hilton Apple Fest had a successful year with cooperating autumn weather on Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6.

There were many delicious entries in the annual Apple Pie Contest. In the Adult division, Jeana Hoffmann baked the first place pie using Paula Red and Macintosh apples. Bonnie Swan used 20 oz. apples in her second place entry. Both winners in the Youth division used Ginger Gold apples. Liam Knupp placed first with Cayce Zimmer coming in second.

The Apple Pie Contest judges were Nate Busekist, Michael Cifuentes, Rob Dickerson, Dave Griggs, Wayne Hibbard, Curt Kirchmaier, Paul Marvin, and Debbie Nellis. Volunteers were Aggie Abbey, Frank Crocetta, Becky Hibbard, Stephen Hibbard, Joan Marvin, Cheryl Miles, Carol Miller, Rachel Ryan, and Shannon Zabelny. The contest was co-chaired by Jane Mitchel and Linda Viney.

The theme of this year’s Photo Contest was “In The Garden.” David Valvo placed first in the Adult division with Pam Dale coming in second and Zach Morin in third. In the Teen division, Alison Reigle placed first, Carolyn Adams placed second, and Connor Schmid placed third. Evelyn Adams took first place in the Kids division. Photos will be on display in the Parma Public Library the month of November. Entries may be picked up at the library the first two weeks in December.

The winner of the 50” Flat Screen TV was Lisa Weitz. Raffle tickets were sold for many months and the proceeds will go towards two scholarships for Hilton High School seniors.

Provided information