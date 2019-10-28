Churchville Clerk/Treasurer retiring in November

Meghan Lodge will be retiring on November 15, after 20 years of dedicated service to the Village of Churchville. She currently serves as Clerk/Treasurer.

Lodge began her career at the Village of Churchville in September of 1999, when she was appointed as the Electric Bookkeeper/Deputy Treasurer and then advanced her career in November 2010 when she was appointed as the Clerk/Treasurer.

The Clerk/Treasurer is a crucial position at the Village of Churchville with duties including the role as the Village’s Chief Financial Officer, Records Management Officer, Receiver of Village Taxes, supervisor of office staff, Clerk to the Board of Trustees, and many more. Lodge has been recognized as a Credentialed Municipal Finance Officer by the New York State Society of Municipal Finance Officers and has received the New York Conference of Mayors Distinguished Finance Officer award. Lodge is also actively involved in the Greater Churchville-Riga Chamber of Commerce, the Monroe County Association of Village Clerks, the New York State Conference of Mayors (NYCOM), and the Municipal Electric Utilities Association of New York State.

Lodge currently resides in Pittsford with her husband, John, and their West Highland Terrier, Tobey. Meghan and John will continue to run their family business in Parma (family owned and operated since 1977). They have two children, Alexandra and Donald.

Lodge’s hard work, dedication, and knowledge of the Village of Churchville will be missed.

There will be an Open House Reception in Lodge’s honor on Tuesday, October 29, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Village Office, 23 East Buffalo Street, Churchville. Presentations will be made at 4:30 p.m. Those unable to attend are welcome to stop in the office before November 15 to wish her well.

