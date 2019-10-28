Hilton Baptist Church hosts presentation from Hilton Parma Historical Society

Hilton Baptist Church hosted a presentation from the Hilton Parma Historical Society and members John Corcoran, Frank Thomas (right) and Chuck Nichols. The presenters shared their wealth of knowledge about the culture and history of Native Americans. Attendees were allowed to touch and investigate fur pelts, primitive bows and arrows, skulls, and other items from Rochester Museum and Science Center. The program was part of the HBC “Roots and Vines” inter-generational program.

Provided photo