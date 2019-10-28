Don't miss
- Churchville Clerk/Treasurer retiring in NovemberPosted 5 hours ago
- Apply for Lake Ontario relief funding by October 31 deadlinePosted 5 hours ago
- Albion’s Densmore Road bridge reopens following significant repairsPosted 1 week ago
- The Big Apple Crunch taking place October 25Posted 1 week ago
- Free program for seniors with vision loss that can’t be correctedPosted 2 weeks ago
- Awareness of Spotted Lanternfly vital to slowing spread of damaging insectPosted 3 weeks ago
- Free breast cancer screening eventsPosted 3 weeks ago
- A successful Harvest Fest day in photosPosted 4 weeks ago
- Spencerport’s 2019 Cartons for ChristmasPosted 4 weeks ago
- Hilton Apple Festival 2019Posted 4 weeks ago
Hilton Baptist Church hosts presentation from Hilton Parma Historical Society
By Admin on October 28, 2019
Hilton Baptist Church hosted a presentation from the Hilton Parma Historical Society and members John Corcoran, Frank Thomas (right) and Chuck Nichols. The presenters shared their wealth of knowledge about the culture and history of Native Americans. Attendees were allowed to touch and investigate fur pelts, primitive bows and arrows, skulls, and other items from Rochester Museum and Science Center. The program was part of the HBC “Roots and Vines” inter-generational program.
Provided photo