- Churchville Clerk/Treasurer retiring in NovemberPosted 5 hours ago
- Apply for Lake Ontario relief funding by October 31 deadlinePosted 5 hours ago
- Albion’s Densmore Road bridge reopens following significant repairsPosted 1 week ago
- The Big Apple Crunch taking place October 25Posted 1 week ago
- Free program for seniors with vision loss that can’t be correctedPosted 2 weeks ago
- Awareness of Spotted Lanternfly vital to slowing spread of damaging insectPosted 3 weeks ago
- Free breast cancer screening eventsPosted 3 weeks ago
- A successful Harvest Fest day in photosPosted 4 weeks ago
- Spencerport’s 2019 Cartons for ChristmasPosted 4 weeks ago
- Hilton Apple Festival 2019Posted 4 weeks ago
Representatives review responses to Bonadio report
On October 16, the Mayor and Town Supervisors met with Seymour Library Director and board representatives to review the library’s responses to the Bonadio report and the municipalities’ financial responsibilities for the library building and property. All agreed on the division of these responsibilities, which will be finalized by the end of December following attorney review. Brockport, Sweden, and Clarkson have each established reserve funds in equal amounts to fund capital improvements, routine maintenance and repairs at the library. Shown in the photo, left to right are: Kevin Johnson, Sweden Supervisor; Christa Filipowicz, Clarkson Supervisor; Michael Boedicker, Seymour Library Director; and Margay Blackman, Brockport Mayor.
Provided photo