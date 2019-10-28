Representatives review responses to Bonadio report

On October 16, the Mayor and Town Supervisors met with Seymour Library Director and board representatives to review the library’s responses to the Bonadio report and the municipalities’ financial responsibilities for the library building and property. All agreed on the division of these responsibilities, which will be finalized by the end of December following attorney review. Brockport, Sweden, and Clarkson have each established reserve funds in equal amounts to fund capital improvements, routine maintenance and repairs at the library. Shown in the photo, left to right are: Kevin Johnson, Sweden Supervisor; Christa Filipowicz, Clarkson Supervisor; Michael Boedicker, Seymour Library Director; and Margay Blackman, Brockport Mayor.

Provided photo