Sweden/Clarkson Community Center meet goals

When the Sweden/Clarkson Community Center opened its doors in 2002, it was a new adventure for the two towns – to offer full-time, year-round recreation programs to residents of all ages. Last year, Sweden Councilperson Patty Hayles, Clarkson Councilperson Jackie Smith and Clarkson Supervisor Christa Filipowicz conducted a survey of participants to develop a plan for keeping the center vibrant for today’s users.

Out of the survey came a list of goals for 2019. While 2019 is not quite over, Councilperson Hayles reported on many of them at the October 22 Sweden Town Board meeting. Notably, there has been a two to three percent increase in facility use based on door counters, equating to an additional 5,000 visits per year.

A partnership has been established with the URMC Healthy Living Class that resulted in a series of classes this past spring and will continue with two sets of classes beginning in January. The classes will actually be used in URMC research.

Updates to the facility have been undertaken including the re-cladding of the gymnasium, the re-surfacing of the parking lot and installation of new basketball backboards. Next slated are a complete renovation of the main restrooms and the installation of dishwasher for the senior baking group.

The Community Center is operated by a staff of full-time recreation professionals (all with bachelor’s degrees in a recreation field) and part-time para-professionals offering a variety of programs at the center, the town parks, and schools. Sixteen years after its creation, the Sweden/Clarkson Community Center is continuing its mission of providing a wide range of activities and programs for residents of all ages.

Provided information