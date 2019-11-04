Brockport Symphony Orchestra to give “Veterans Day Celebration Concert”

Celebrating its tenth anniversary season, the Brockport Symphony Orchestra will join forces with the Temple Beth El Orchestra and The Robert Dean Chorale to present their “Veterans Day Celebration Concert” on Sunday, November 10, at 3 p.m. in the Temple Beth El Auditorium, 139 South Winton Road, Rochester. Admission and parking are free, and donations will be gratefully accepted at the door.

Directed by Jonathan Allentoff and Darla Bair, this special event honoring Veterans will feature patriotic favorites, folk songs, American masterpieces by Bill Holcombe and Robert Sheldon, and a salute to the Armed Forces. A unique highlight of the program will be William Hullfish’s new arrangement of “General Mix-Up USA” by Rochester composer Thomas Allen.

There will be a dessert reception sponsored by the Temple Beth El Men’s Club following the performance.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts. For information, visit www.brockportsymphony.org.

Provided information and photo