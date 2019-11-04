Chili Town Clerk wins NY state Archives Award

The New York State Archives and the Archives Partnership Trust awarded the 2019 Cheryl Steinbach Annual Archives Award for Excellence in Local Government Records Management to Virginia “Ginny” Ignatowski, Town Clerk for the Town of Chili. The award was recently presented to Ignatowski at a ceremony at the Cultural Education Center in Albany.

Since 2012, Ignatowski has worked to improve records management and greatly increase access to the town’s records. She implemented a comprehensive records management policies and procedures manual and created office records retention and disposition schedules for each town department to ensure that obsolete records are regularly disposed of. The town also implemented an electronic document management system to manage all its electronic records. This system has greatly increased access to vital records needed by town staff to perform their jobs. In addition, the town has made it easier for residents to access important town records through its website such as town budgets, meeting minutes and critical community planning documents.

“We’re proud to recognize excellence in the use and care of New York’s records by individuals and organizations across New York,” said State Archivist Thomas Ruller. “Thanks to the work and dedication of this year’s winners, New York’s documentary resources will be well managed, appropriately preserved and effectively used for generations to come.”

The annual Archives Awards program takes place every October, during American Archives Month, and recognizes outstanding efforts in archives and records management work in New York State by a broad range of individuals and organizations.

Provided information and photo