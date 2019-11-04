Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers AARP Safe Driver Course

Is it time to renew your driving skills or get that refresher course? The Hilton-Parma Senior Center will be offering a class designed to meet the needs of motorists over 50 years of age. Participants must attend both classes for completion of the course.

The class will take place at the Village Community Center, 59 Henry Street, Hilton, on Wednesday, November 13, and Friday, November 15, from 9 a.m. to noon both days. The price of the course is $20 for AARP members, $25 for non-members, and the class fee is payable by check or money order on the first day. Participants should bring both their AARP card and driver’s license to class.

You do not need to be a member of the Senior Center to attend this class. Call 392-9030 for information or to register.

