Holiday Food Drive underway in Clarkson

The Clarkson Town Clerk’s Office is hosting a holiday food drive from November 1 through December 1 to fight hunger this holiday season. Residents are asked to donate canned and non-perishable food to this endeavor. Items can be dropped off at the Clarkson Town Hall, 3710 Lake Road. A bin will be available by the front door for after-hours contributions.

Suggested donations include gravy mixes, pudding mixes, canned pie filling, stuffing mix, boxed pie crust, canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, canned pumpkin, pancake mix, personal care items and money for holiday meats.

For information, call Sharon or Kathy at 637-1130.

Provided information