Spencerport Lions Club sponsoring Winter Art Contest

The Spencerport Lions Club is sponsoring an art contest for students in the greater Spencerport area. The contest has two divisions, one for high school students, the other for middle school students. The divisions will be judged separately and each division will have a first prize, a second prize, and honorable mentions.

Any middle or high school student who resides in Ogden, South Parma (zip code of 14559), or is a student in the Spencerport Central School District is eligible to participate in the contest.

Spencerport Central students can pick up application forms from their art teachers. Home school students or other eligible students who do not attend Spencerport Central can pick up applications at the Ogden Farmers’ Library.

Completed artwork is due by January 31, 2020. Judging and award presentation will take place in February.

Provided information