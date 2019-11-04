Walker Exempts Club awards 2019 Alan Haight Memorial Scholarship Award

Walker Exempts Club awarded the 2019 Alan Haight Memorial Scholarship Award to Lucas Speer. The award was presented to him by Walker Exempt Scholarship Chairman Craig Baxter. The Alan Haight Memorial Scholarship Award is given every year in memory of Alan Haight who started the Walker Fire Department Exempt Club. He drew up the charter and got the organization going. The award is given out every July at the Exempts dinner meeting.

Provided photo