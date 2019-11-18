American Legion Auxiliary Unit #330 teamed up to make Personal Care Bags

American Legion Auxiliary Unit #330 member Gail Kuhner, Joyce Lyon, and Doris Curtis of the Chili Chain Gang have teamed up to make these Personal Care Bags for family members staying at the Ronald McDonald House. These bags contain daily sundries such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shavers, deodorants, etc., and some things to keep busy like cards and puzzle books. They will help family members arriving at Ronald McDonald House who may have forgotten some of these personal care items or those who need to stay longer than anticipated. Working together, these women have been able to help others in the community.

Provided photo