Eagle Scout Project completed

Jackson Lemcke, from Troop 125 of Hilton, recently completed his Eagle Scout Project. The beneficiaries were Thomas Burger, Cemetery Historian, and Terry Lemcke, Cemetery Superintendent/Trustee, from the Parma Union Cemetery. Jackson and more than 25 volunteers cleaned and restored over 400 gravestones using approved cleaning and safety measures. It was two full days of hard work in which Jackson led the volunteers through the cleaning process and demonstrated leadership over the entire project. Jackson is soon meeting with the Eagle Board of Review and will earn his Eagle Scout Rank. Jackson selected to have the accompanying pictures taken with his grandparents’ gravestone in the foreground, as his grandparents meant the world to him and he was driven to select this project to honor their final resting place.

Provided photos