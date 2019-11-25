Don't miss
- Hawley pushing for School Resource Officers statewide following Albion threatPosted 2 days ago
- The Salvation Army makes it easier to givePosted 2 days ago
- Relief program announced for Lake Ontario secondary homeownersPosted 1 week ago
- Holiday Toy Drive underway in RigaPosted 2 weeks ago
- Holiday Food Drive underway in ClarksonPosted 3 weeks ago
Blue Star Mothers of Rochester prepare Holiday Care Packages
By Admin on November 25, 2019
On Saturday, November 16, the Blue Star Mothers of Rochester prepared 173 Holiday Care Packages to send to our troops all around the globe. Lots of love is going to our deployed this season thanks to everyone who donated items and volunteered their time to the project.
Provided photos