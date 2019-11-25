Home   >   News   >   Blue Star Mothers of Rochester prepare Holiday Care Packages

By on November 25, 2019

On Saturday, November 16, the Blue Star Mothers of Rochester prepared 173 Holiday Care Packages to send to our troops all around the globe. Lots of love is going to our deployed this season thanks to everyone who donated items and volunteered their time to the project.

