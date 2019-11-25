Chili American Legion Post 1830 Auxiliary celebrates 100 years

The Chili American Legion Post 1830 Auxiliary celebrated, along with the national American Legion Auxiliary, 100 years of service on November 10.

The Auxiliary was formed in 1919 as an affiliate of the American Legion, and has supported America’s veterans, service members and their families. American Legion Auxiliary members volunteer more than 12 million hours each year with an estimated value of volunteer service at $1.1 billion.



All are invited to join by becoming a member, a volunteer or an advocate for the American Legion Auxiliary, as they move forward into the next century of service not self. For information on becoming a member, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.

Provided information and photos