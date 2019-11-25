Knights of Columbus donate $10,000 to veterans

On November 11, the Knights of Columbus put on a program for the veterans at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center. The program included a reading of the history of Veterans Day, a reading of a Medal of Honor citation, and a music program put on by Jim Worthington, international recording artist, from Nashville, Tennessee. The Knights also conducted the Missing Man Table Ceremony where those of the different military services – Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and Civilian First Responders – who are either deployed, missing in action,or have been killed while serving their country are honored.

The Knights also presented a check to the VA center for $10,000 to support the different veterans programs there. The money was raised through the efforts of the Knights of Columbus throughout the Rochester area and Beers of the World. In June, they put on a brew fest that raised the money to be donated to the vets. “This is the fifth year that we have been able to put on the program,” said Kevin Fitzpatrick, Chairman, “and through these five years we have been able to raise a little more money each year, and this year we have been able to greatly increase our donation thanks to the efforts of Tony Angotti and the Beers of the World.” Over the five-year period, it is estimated that the Knights have been able to donate close to $30,000 to the VA Medical Center. The Knights of Columbus and Beers of the World are planning another Brew Fest in June of 2020 with proceeds to aid veterans.

Provided information and photo