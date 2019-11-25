Sweden seeks final water district signatures

The Town of Sweden is finalizing the Lake/Countryview/Redman Water District formation petitions. Property owners in the proposed district who want public water should sign the petition in order for the district to be formed.

The petitions are available at the Sweden Town Hall Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (the Town Hall is closed November 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving). For those unable to make it to the Town Hall during business hours, call the Supervisor’s office at 637-7588 or email supervisor@townofsweden.org to make alternative arrangements.

“The petition process reflects the desire of the property owners in the district to have public water,” said Supervisor Kevin Johnson. “The district will only be formed if enough of the property owners want public water.”

The town has received a commitment of $2.4 million in USDA grants and $2 million in low interest loans to fund the project. The grant to loan ratio is among the highest offered by Rural Development (USDA). Without district formation, the project cannot go forward.

