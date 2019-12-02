Don't miss
Brockport Giftaway offers toys to families in need
By Admin on December 2, 2019
The MOMS Club® of Brockport has been busy collecting toys in preparation for their 13th annual Holiday Giftaway on Friday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brockport Elks Lodge, 4400 Sweden Walker Road.
At this event, gently used toys and gifts that have been donated will be distributed to families in need. Organizers will not ask attendees any income or personal information.
For information, visit http://www.facebook.com/pages/2011-MOMS-Club-of-Brockport-Giftaway/154999967855111