Brockport spreads holiday cheer with Caroling on the Canal
Brockport area church choirs will join with the Sweden Senior Singers, as well as school and college groups to lead a Christmas Caroling celebration in the village on Saturday, December 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. Community members are invited and may join the group near the churches on Main Street or anywhere along the route from Sagawa Park to and around the Canal. This is family event.
Participants are asked to dress for the weather and bring song booklets and flashlights, or find songs on their smart phones. Song booklets will be handed out. The Welcome Center will be open.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, at the corner of State and Main Streets, has invited the carolers to return to the church for light refreshments. In the event of bad weather, the group will gather in front of St. Luke’s to sing.