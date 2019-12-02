Free 2020 Erie Canalway Calendar available

The public is invited to pick up a free 2020 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar starting December 1 at selected libraries and visitor centers throughout the National Heritage Corridor thanks to sponsorship by the NYS Canal Corporation. The calendar features winning images from this year’s Erie Canalway photo contest.

“The calendar showcases the unique beauty, history, and character of New York’s canals and canal communities,” said Bob Radliff, Erie Canalway Executive Director. “We hope it inspires people to preserve and celebrate our incredible canal heritage.”

Calendars are available locally, on a first-come, first-served basis, at the Ogden Farmers’ Library in Spencerport, Seymour Library in Brockport, Community Free Library in Holley, Chili Public Library, Gates Public Library, Greece Public Library, and Hoag Library in Albion.

The 2020 Erie Canalway Photo Contest opens in May 2020. The public is invited to submit images taken year-round within the National Heritage Corridor.

Visit www.eriecanalway.org for information.

Provided information and photo