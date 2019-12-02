Greater Churchville-Riga Chamber of Commerce hosts annual luncheon

The Greater Churchville-Riga Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual luncheon to honor the service to the country by veterans of Churchville and Riga at the Harvey C. Noone American Legion Post. The speakers for the program were from Patriot Guard Riders of New York. Following the presentation Joan Hawthorne (center), Chamber of Commerce President, presented a donation to Beth Read (left) and Donna Barnes from the Patriot Guard Riders. For information on the Patriot Guard Riders of New York go to https://pgrny.org/.

