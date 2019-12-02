Don't miss
- Breakfast with SantaPosted 11 hours ago
- Brockport Giftaway offers toys to families in needPosted 19 hours ago
- Special worship service offered for those experiencing lossPosted 19 hours ago
- Hawley pushing for School Resource Officers statewide following Albion threatPosted 1 week ago
- The Salvation Army makes it easier to givePosted 1 week ago
- Relief program announced for Lake Ontario secondary homeownersPosted 2 weeks ago
- Holiday Toy Drive underway in RigaPosted 3 weeks ago
Greater Churchville-Riga Chamber of Commerce hosts annual luncheon
By Admin on December 2, 2019
The Greater Churchville-Riga Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual luncheon to honor the service to the country by veterans of Churchville and Riga at the Harvey C. Noone American Legion Post. The speakers for the program were from Patriot Guard Riders of New York. Following the presentation Joan Hawthorne (center), Chamber of Commerce President, presented a donation to Beth Read (left) and Donna Barnes from the Patriot Guard Riders. For information on the Patriot Guard Riders of New York go to https://pgrny.org/.
Provided photo